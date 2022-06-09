Credit Suisse Group Trims AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Target Price to GBX 2,310

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,680 ($33.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVEVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,548.00.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AVEVF traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.