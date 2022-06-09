Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.81.

Shares of CPG opened at C$13.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.47. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

