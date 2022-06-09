Critical Comparison: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) versus Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sabre 0 2 0 0 2.00

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.91%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Sabre -31.88% N/A -12.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.12 N/A N/A N/A Sabre $1.69 billion 1.46 -$928.47 million ($2.02) -3.75

Direct Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Sabre on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

