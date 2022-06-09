Critical Comparison: Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tantech and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Tantech.

Risk & Volatility

Tantech has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tantech and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tantech $42.28 million 0.04 -$6.52 million N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 11.44 -$14.29 million ($1.83) -1.18

Tantech has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tantech and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tantech N/A N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics -915.04% -109.71% -85.69%

Summary

Tantech beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tantech (Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It provides pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct for use in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications; and trades in charcoal products. Further, the company develops and sells electric buses, electric logistics cars, and specialty electric vehicles, such as brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. It is also involved in the supply chain business. Tantech Holdings Ltd was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

