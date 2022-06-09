Critical Survey: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) versus AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A -24.46% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% -1.37%

53.0% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bird Global and AEA-Bridges Impact’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 0.95 -$196.33 million N/A N/A AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

AEA-Bridges Impact has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

Risk & Volatility

Bird Global has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bird Global and AEA-Bridges Impact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bird Global presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 721.43%. Given Bird Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bird Global is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Summary

Bird Global beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bird Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

