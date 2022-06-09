CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.63.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $178.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.12. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of -226.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

