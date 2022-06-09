Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CCI opened at $184.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $184.33. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.
Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
