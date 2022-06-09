Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Separately, Dawson James decreased their target price on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,721. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRKN. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

