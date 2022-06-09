CureVac’s (CVAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of CVAC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. 13,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. CureVac has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CureVac by 260.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 82.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CureVac by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

