CureVac’s (CVAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.88% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.
Shares of CVAC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. 13,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. CureVac has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $111.85.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
