CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Raised to $40.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVI. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. 622,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

