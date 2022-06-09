CVRx (CVRX) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CVRx to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million -$43.08 million -0.15 CVRx Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -518.20

CVRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -311.83% -148.64% -33.31% CVRx Competitors -748.20% -64.90% -19.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVRx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 CVRx Competitors 1306 4637 8023 221 2.50

CVRx currently has a consensus target price of $20.84, suggesting a potential upside of 188.70%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 50.76%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

