CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.

CVS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,445. CVS Health has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

