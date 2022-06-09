CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.
CVS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,445. CVS Health has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
