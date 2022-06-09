CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Summit Insights lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.55. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average is $154.13. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.