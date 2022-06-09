CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.55. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.13. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.26.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.