Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.98). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 411,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,093. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,882,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,613 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,742,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 681,800 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.