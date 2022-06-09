Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

