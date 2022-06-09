D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors
|316
|1309
|3396
|64
|2.63
Profitability
This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
|-12.16%
|-197.69%
|-47.51%
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors
|-11.07%
|-26.66%
|-7.04%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
|$876.60 million
|-$81.07 million
|-1.92
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors
|$15.78 billion
|$828.10 million
|-3.52
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. peers beat D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 10 of the 11 factors compared.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.