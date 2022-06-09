D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of HEPS stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 743,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $286.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.64). D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 197.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

