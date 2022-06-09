D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of HEPS stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 743,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $286.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $15.23.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth about $35,000.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.