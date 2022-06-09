Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Downgraded by DZ Bank

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler Truck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of DTRUY opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

