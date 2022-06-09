Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

NYSE DRI opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.29. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 102.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

