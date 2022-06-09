David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. 82 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a P/E ratio of 992.50 and a beta of 0.60.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FRP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

