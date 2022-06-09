David Scott Offer Sells 12,984 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 2,847,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,267. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

