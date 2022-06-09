Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.05) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($12.15) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.