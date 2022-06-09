Dean Jahnke Sells 13,634 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) SVP Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $91,620.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dean Jahnke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $114,289.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,129. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

