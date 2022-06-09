Debbie L. Cowan Sells 36,228 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 304,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 185,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 42,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

