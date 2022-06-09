Decibel Therapeutics’ (DBTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBTX. Citigroup cut their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of DBTX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 2,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $66.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 801,010 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

