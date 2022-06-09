Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $409.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:DECK opened at $276.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.03. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

