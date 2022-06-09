Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.45.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $276.16 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.03.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.