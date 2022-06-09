Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.13.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $355.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.12 and a 200-day moving average of $377.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

