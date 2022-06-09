Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $871,996 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 56.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Delek US by 8.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.