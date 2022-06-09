Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.
Shares of DK traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63.
In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $871,996 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 56.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Delek US by 8.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.
Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.