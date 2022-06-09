Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €69.50 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.50 ($74.73) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

ETR:DHER opened at €40.80 ($43.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a PE ratio of -9.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.25. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

