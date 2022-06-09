Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Cut to €69.50

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from €80.00 ($86.02) to €69.50 ($74.73) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of DLVHF stock remained flat at $$43.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $156.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

