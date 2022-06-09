Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NYSE:DELL opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,170,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

