Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $650.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

