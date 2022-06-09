Derek Jantz Sells 18,849 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DTIL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 1,959,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,621. The company has a market cap of $90.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.83. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $8,317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 619,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 357,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

