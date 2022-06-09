Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,134. The company has a market capitalization of $782.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

