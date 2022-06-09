Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Price Target to €7.80

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.40 ($7.96) to €7.80 ($8.39) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGLFF traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

