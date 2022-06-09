Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $109.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $162.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

