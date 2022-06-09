Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.54% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($45.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.31 ($64.85).

DPW opened at €36.90 ($39.68) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.67 and a 200 day moving average of €47.07. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

