Deutsche Telekom (DTE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE):
- 6/8/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($22.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 6/6/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/6/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($24.19) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/31/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/31/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($24.19) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/25/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.50 ($25.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/19/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/19/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($24.19) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/17/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($22.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/16/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/16/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($24.73) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($24.19) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($22.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($26.45) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 5/12/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/4/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/29/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/27/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/27/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/27/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.20 ($27.10) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/26/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($22.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/21/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/12/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($24.19) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
FRA DTE opened at €18.68 ($20.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.84 and a 200-day moving average of €16.91. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.49).
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
