Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €23.50 ($25.27) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday.

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €18.68 ($20.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.91.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

