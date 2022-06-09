Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE DVN opened at $77.93 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,688. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 559,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 513,710 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 30.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 100.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 236,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

