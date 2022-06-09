Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NYSE:DVN opened at $77.93 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,688. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

