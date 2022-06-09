Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,688 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.