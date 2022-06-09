Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVN. Barclays lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,688 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.