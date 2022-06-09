Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,462.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Diageo stock opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82. Diageo has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

