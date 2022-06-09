Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,462.80.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Diageo stock opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82. Diageo has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
