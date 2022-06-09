Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 6,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.83. 2,011,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,516. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

