DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $14,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

