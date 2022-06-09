Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $347.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $53.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
