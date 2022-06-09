Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $347.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $53.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Digimarc by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digimarc by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

