Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $98.19.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

